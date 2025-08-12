Montana Plane Crash: Plane Crashes Into Parked Aircraft At US Airport, No Casualties
A single-engine plane carrying four people attempting to land at a Montana airport crashed into a parked aircraft on Monday ,leading to a massive fir,e but caused no serious injuries, as per media reports.
BREAKING: MID-AIR DISASTER ON THE GROUND IN MONTANA
2 planes collided at Kalispell Airport, erupting into a massive fireball.
Details on casualties are still unknown, but rescue crews are flooding the scene in a major emergency response.
Source: @nicksortor pic.twitter.com/wf7CH0gslR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 11, 2025
