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‘Moral cowards should leave’, Netanyahu mocks UN walkout, fires back at NYC mayor over Israel critique

Netanyahu accused Mamdani of associating with people who expressed support for Hamas and alleged that the mayor had attempted to prevent him from addressing the UNGA.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 06:59 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 06:59 AM IST
‘Moral cowards should leave’, Netanyahu mocks UN walkout, fires back at NYC mayor over Israel critique
Image Credit: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses world leaders during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. (IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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