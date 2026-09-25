/‘Moral cowards should leave’, Netanyahu mocks UN walkout, fires back at NYC mayor over Israel critique

"The anti-Semites of the world want to terrify our people. I have news for them: the days when Jews were defenseless victims, marched to the slaughter, those days are over. Today, we have a state. Today, we have an army. Today, we have a people ready and willing to defend ourselves. Today I have one message for Jews around the world: raise your head high, be proud, be confident, don’t be intimidated. Stand up. Everyone else who wants to defend truth and justice, join us in standing up to the barbarians who threaten our common civilization,” he said.