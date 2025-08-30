‘More Indians In 5 Years Than Greeks-Italians In 100...’: Anti-Immigration Protests In Australia Singles Out Indians

Anti-immigration protests are set to take place across Australia on Sunday, with organisers of the “March for Australia” rally explicitly singling out Indian migration as a cultural threat. Flyers and manifestos circulated by the group feature inflammatory claims while hinting that Indian arrivals are causing “cultural replacement,” sparking widespread concern among community leaders and watchdogs.

Posters Target Indian Migration

Promotional material for the march prominently highlights Indian migration. One flyer reads: “More Indians in 5 years, than Greeks and Italians in 100… This isn’t a slight cultural change – it’s replacement plain and simple.” The leaflet further claims Australia is being exploited by “international finance” and calls on supporters to act if political leaders fail to do so.

Another point on the flyer asserts, “The majority is with us,” citing a Lowy Institute poll from June 2025, which found many Australians believe migration levels are “too high.” The flyer accuses political leaders of ignoring public opinion while continuing to describe the process as democracy.

ABC Investigation

An ABC News investigation has revealed that organisers of the march have been linked to white nationalist ideologies. Online activity connected to the group included sharing pro-Nazi and pro-Hitler memes, as well as references to “remigration,” a far-right concept advocating the mass deportation of non-European populations from Western countries. The reference to “remigration” was quietly deleted from the group’s website shortly after its launch, reported the ABC.

Flyers Leading To The Rally

On August 7, organiser Ms Walker posted a flyer on social media featuring the Australian flag, promoting nationwide rallies. A day later, the same flyer appeared on the aussibireyt account before its earlier posts were wiped. Similar designs have since been published across the official March for Australia social media pages.

Concerns Over Escalation

Authorities and advocacy groups are monitoring the situation closely amid concerns the rhetoric could escalate into hostility against migrant communities, particularly Indians, who have been directly named in the group’s messaging. The rallies are scheduled to take place in major capital cities tomorrow, and police are expected to maintain a strong presence to prevent unrest. Notably, attacks against Indians have increased in the past few years in Australia, besides vandalism by Khalistani supporters. The Australian government has largely failed to address the issues.