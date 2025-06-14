'More Is On The Way': Netanyahu Amid Tensions, What Has Israel Hit In Iran So Far?

Tensions have been escalating between Israel and Iran after a series of attacks from both sides were launched at each other. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported the launch of missiles by Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the "people of Iran," informed about the launch of Operation Rising Lion and added that "more is on the way".

In his address, PM Netanyahu called the Operation Rising Lion 'one of the greatest military operations in history'.

"Tonight, I want to speak to you, the esteemed people of Iran," he said, speaking in English.

"We are in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history - Operation Rising Lions," Netanyahu said.

What Has Israel Hit So Far?

PM Netanyahu continued to address the people of Iran and said, "While we achieve our goal, we also pave the way for you to achieve your freedom."

According to Netanyahu, Israel has hit:

- Top military commanders

- Senior nuclear scientists

- Important enrichment facility

- Ballistic missile arsenal.

"In the past 24 hours, we have killed top military commanders, prominent nuclear scientists, destroyed the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility and a large part of its ballistic missile arsenal."

He emphasised, "More is on the way".

Netanyahu's Address

In his speech, the Israeli PM added, "As I said yesterday and many times before, Israel's struggle is not against the Iranian people.

امشب، می‌خواهم با شما، مردم محترم ایران، صحبت کنم.

امشب، می‌خواهم با شما، مردم محترم ایران، صحبت کنم.

Israel-Iran Conflict

ANI reported, citing The Times of Israel, that the IDF on Saturday informed that so far, Iran had fired some 150 ballistic missiles at Israel in two barrages.

On the other hand, the United States is assisting Israel in intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles that have been launched, as per The Times of Israel. An official of the US confirmed the American assistance.

In a post on X, the IDF wrote earlier, "Sirens sounding in the area of Eilat due to a drone intrusion."

The missiles that were launched from Iran toward central and northern Israel in two massive barrages caused significant damage and injured 41 people, IANS reported, citing the Israeli military and the national emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA).

