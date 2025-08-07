'More Secondary Sanctions Ahead': Donald Trump After Additional 25% Tariff Bomb

New Delhi: In a move that has sparked sharp diplomatic responses, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signaled the possibility of more “secondary sanctions” shortly after announcing an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian imports. This decision, aimed at penalizing India for its continued oil trade with Russia, has raised questions about the US's selective approach to sanctions enforcement.

When asked why India was being singled out despite other countries, such as China, also purchasing Russian oil, President Trump responded, "It's only been 8 hours. So let's see what happens. You're going to see a lot more... You're going to see so much secondary sanctions," he told reporters during a White House press briefing.

Trump also indicated that similar actions could be taken against China. When asked whether additional tariffs on China were being considered in light of the Indian penalties, he said, "Could happen. It depends on how we do. Could happen."

On the same day, President Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an extra 25 percent tariff on goods imported from India. The order, issued by the White House, cited national security and foreign policy concerns, along with relevant trade laws, stating that India's imports of Russian oil, either directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

As a result of the Executive Order, the total tariff on Indian imports to the U.S. will now stand at 50 percent. The initial tariff takes effect on August 7, while the additional 25 percent levy will be implemented 21 days later. This additional duty will apply to all Indian goods entering the U.S., except those already in transit or those qualifying for specific exemptions.

In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong statement condemning the move, calling it "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable." The ministry asserted that New Delhi would take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests."

The MEA's official statement read: "The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India."

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the U.S. should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," the statement continued. "We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," the MEA emphasized.

(With inputs from ANI)