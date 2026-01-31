More than 200 dead after landslide at Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Congo

More than 200 people have been killed in a collapse at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to local authorities, in one of the deadliest mining disasters in the region in recent years.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the rainy season, when unstable ground gave way at the mine, which lies in a province controlled by the AFC/M23 rebel group. The exact death toll remains unclear.

“More than 200 people were victims of this landslide, including miners, children and market women,” said Lumumba Kambere Muyisa, spokesperson for the rebel-appointed provincial governor, speaking to Reuters on Friday. “Some people were rescued just in time and have serious injuries.”

Muyisa said around 20 injured people were receiving treatment at nearby health facilities. He attributed the collapse to fragile ground conditions caused by heavy rains. “We are in the rainy season. The ground is fragile. It was the ground that gave way while the victims were in the hole,” he said.

An adviser to the governor, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media, said the number of confirmed dead had reached at least 227.

Rubaya is one of the world’s most important sources of coltan, producing about 15% of the global supply. The mineral is processed into tantalum, a heat-resistant metal widely used in mobile phones, computers, aerospace components and gas turbines. At the site, local residents dig manually for a few dollars a day.

The mine has been under the control of the AFC/M23 rebel group since 2024. The United Nations has accused the group of exploiting Rubaya’s mineral wealth to finance its insurgency, which it says is backed by neighbouring Rwanda, an allegation Kigali has denied.

The AFC/M23 rebels, who say they aim to overthrow the government in Kinshasa and protect the Congolese Tutsi minority, expanded their control over mineral-rich areas of eastern Congo during a rapid advance last year.

(With agency inputs)