More than 67,600 COVID-19 new global cases, 3,228 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic in the last 24 hours infected more than 67,600 people around the globe, with taking over 3,228 lives.

As of 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (May 20, 2020), the total number of COVID-19 infections in the world increased to approximately 49,55,725, while the total death count surged to 3,23,190, according to the Worldometers website.

The United States (US) being the worst hit nation in the world reported more than 10,470 cases in a day. The US now has 15,60,765 COVID-19 patients in the country.

Russia on the second spot reported close to 9,300 positive cases in the last 24 hours and the country's total count increased to 2,99,940.

Spain with 2,78,800 cases is the third-worst affected country. Spain on Tuesday (May 19) witnessed 615 new coronavirus cases.

Spain is followed by Brazil which is becoming the new epicentre of the virus that was first detected in December 2019 in China. There were more than 7,170 cases in Brazil on Tuesday. It now has 2,62,545 COVID-19 infections.

The United Kingdom on the fifth spot saw a surge of 2,410 cases in a day. The UK's total count has jumped to 2,48,810.

Italy (2,26,699), France (1,80,800), Germany (1,77,730), Turkey (1,51,615) and Iran (1,24,600) have also been severely affected.

Most number of COVID-19 deaths:

The US with coronavirus 92,694 deaths remained on top of the list. The US on Tuesday recorded over 713 new deaths.

The UK with 545 new deaths now has 35,341 fatalities.

Italy's death toll on Tuesday increased by 162 to 32,169.

France on the fourth spot has around 28,239 COVID-19 deaths in the country.

Spain with 27,778 deaths and Brazil with 17,509 casualties are the other worst-hit countries in the world.