More worried about India than Pakistan, world must act before it's late: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), has said that he more “worried” about the prevailing situation in India than he is about his own country. In a media interaction on Monday, the Pakistani leader said that “India is not heading in the right direction”.

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Imran targeted the NDA government in India saying the developments in the country in the past six years “is frightening”. “It’s not the India I know of (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Pandit Jawaharlal) Nehru,” he added.

According to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, an “ideology of Hindu supremacy has taken over India”. “You have to hate someone to be supreme and this is the ideology that assassinated Gandhi,” added the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Continuing his anti-India rhetoric, the Pakistani premier alleged that the ideology that is “running India” at present was “banned” in the same country on “three occasions” in the past.

Suggesting that things were hard to get back to normal under the tenure of Modi government in New Delhi, the Pakistani leader further said, “I think that as long as you can reason with people, those two nuclear armed countries need not worry about anything. But unfortunately, with this ideology of racial supremacy I don't think you can reason.”

Claiming that he was “generally worried”, Imran said that he would continue to rake up his anti-India stand across different platforms and with different leaders.

“I am going to speak, I am speaking to the heads of state. I have just spoken to (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson. I will speak to Donald Trump. I will speak to other leaders. I'll try my best that the world must intervene before this goes too far,” he told mediapersons.

This comes even as the world has rejected Pakistan’s objection to India’s move to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Despite reaching out to all major world powers, Islamabad has received no support in its anti-India stance.

Several countries, including the US, Russia and UK, have maintained that New Delhi’s move on Jammu and Kashmir was India’s internal matter and done within the framework of the Indian Constitution.

The Pakistan Prime Minister also seems perturbed after an overwhelming response to Prime Minister Modi’s grand ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Texas on Sunday, which was attended by US President Donald Trump, among others.

Without naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi had attacked the neighbour, saying perpetrators of 9/11 as well as 26/11 were found at the same place.