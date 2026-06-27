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Mortal remains of 8 Indians repatriated from Ras Laffan: Indian embassy in Doha

Eight Indian nationals killed in the Ras Laffan accident in Qatar have been repatriated to India. Embassy thanks Qatari authorities and confirms injured workers are receiving treatment.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 07:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 07:53 AM IST
Mortal remains of 8 Indians repatriated from Ras Laffan: Indian embassy in Doha
Image Credit: X/@IndEmbDoha. Ambassador and Embassy officials meeting some of the injured Indian nationals in Alkhor.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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