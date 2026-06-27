/Mortal remains of 8 Indians repatriated from Ras Laffan: Indian embassy in Doha

In a post on X, the embassy said, "The mortal remains of 4 out of 12 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan incident are being repatriated to India today. We hope to repatriate other mortal remains also soon. Embassy has kept the families and authorities informed. We thank the Qatari authorities as well as the Indian community organisations for their support and coordination. Embassy has also been in touch with Indians who are injured in the accident," it said.