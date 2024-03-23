Advertisement
MOSCOW CITY HALL ATTACK

Moscow Attackers Had Escape Window Ready On Ukrainian Side, Claims Putin

Vladimir Putin said that Russia will find out those who are behind the Moscow attack and will punish them.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 08:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Moscow Attackers Had Escape Window Ready On Ukrainian Side, Claims Putin Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday claimed that the Moscow City Hall attackers were trying to flee to Ukraine and alleged that some people tried to assist the assailants from the other side of the border.  

In his address to the nation, Putin claimed that 4 attackers were detained while they were moving towards the Ukraine border and a window was prepared for their escape. However, Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.

"They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them from the Ukrainian side to cross the state border," Putin said.

Putin said 11 people had been detained, including the four gunmen. Putin further said that the Russian agencies would do everything to identify the assailants and find out those who have organised this attack and punish them.

"All the perpetrators, organisers and those who ordered this crime will be justly and inevitably punished. Whoever they are, whoever is guiding them," Putin said. "We will identify and punish everyone who stands behind the terrorists, who prepared this atrocity, this strike against Russia, against our people."

Vladimir Putin said a day of mourning would be observed on March 24.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 133 and over 120 people were reported to be wounded after a group of gunmen attacked Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow on Friday. The ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

