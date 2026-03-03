Tehran's invisible enemy: How the CIA turned the Iranian bureaucracy into a Trojan horse | EXPLAINED

After the seismic operation that led to the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the spotlight has fallen on the invisible frontline: the deep-cover networks of Mossad and CIA agents. According to intelligence analysts, near-perfect internal data allowed the US and Israel to monitor the leader's every move. But the question on the lips of Iranian citizens everywhere is, "How do these agents penetrate their ranks?"

The 'Ordinary Citizen' strategy

According to intelligence reports and confessions from Iranian officials such as former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Mossad and CIA agents are not the mysterious figures Iranians have been led to believe. These agents don't operate in the shadows. They operate in plain sight.

The agents often come to Iran disguised as students or tourists or even business owners. By living a normal life and running a business in the bazaars or attending university classes, these agents build a "legend," or fake identity, that is impregnable for years. This slow-burn approach to espionage gives these agents ample time to penetrate the Iranian social structure before making their move to penetrate more sensitive targets.

Infiltration of government and nuclear sites

The most damaging of these is the infiltration of the Iranian government, which has been carried out by agents who have risen through the ranks of the Iranian bureaucracy.

The 'Trojan Horse' appointments: In a shocking security lapse that was previously revealed, the head of an Iranian unit that was specifically appointed to track Mossad agents was revealed to be a Mossad agent.

Departmental access

Many of these spies are also employed as government employees or intelligence personnel. This gives them official access to classified documents, nuclear site designs, and high-level military briefings.

The 'Axis of Dissent' and recruited locals

Not all spies are necessarily foreign nationals. In fact, a large part of the intelligence apparatus is comprised of disaffected Iranian nationals.

Protester disguises

In times of civil unrest, these agents are known to have posed as protesters to gain intelligence about security responses.

Isolated cells: In a CIA network that was recently dismantled, it was found that many of these agents were at work in total isolation. These "lone wolves," as they were called, were employed in the economic, cyber, and military fields, often without any knowledge of the identities of their fellow agents to protect themselves and the network in case of capture.

The lethal legacy: Nuclear documents and assassinations

The effectiveness of this infiltration was proven in the 2025 skirmishes and the subsequent theft of Iran's nuclear archives. It is estimated that at one point, at least 20 Mossad agents were at work inside Iran’s own intelligence wing. These agents were the key logistical minds behind the highly publicised assassination of nuclear scientists and the theft of thousands of sensitive files, and they proved that, for the CIA and Mossad, the best way to hide is inside the enemy's own office.

