/Inside the Mossad plot to target Asim Munir—And why top Pakistani journalists call it 'vile propaganda'

Brazilian investigative journalist and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar makes a sensational disclosure that is stirring up an unprecedented political and diplomatic uproar. He claims that Mossad, the intelligence agency of Israel, was allegedly planning to assassinate Pakistan's Military Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and his whole delegation in Geneva, Switzerland.
As Escobar claims, the assassination plan would be executed in connection with the peace talks to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States.
Pakistan has reportedly been serving as the mediator in the diplomatic relations between the governments of the United States and Iran. The framework for the talks resulted in a tentative agreement known as the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)."
Subsequent negotiations concerning the implementation of the deal took place in Geneva involving prominent global figures such as the US Vice President, JD Vance. General Asim Munir was among the distinguished Pakistani delegation mediating the diplomatic dialogue.
Escobar disclosed the details of his claim in an interview on one of the podcasts with political commentator and internet persona Mario Nawfal.
In the podcast, Nawfal asked Escobar about allegations of existing backstage tension between Pakistan and Israel. Escobar shared highly top-secret information about the imminent threat.
"The Pakistani military received very reliable intelligence that according to the direct orders of Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad was planning the assassination of Asim Munir and potentially the entire Pakistani delegation visiting Switzerland," Escobar said.
The reported operation is supposedly linked to Israel’s deep dissatisfaction with US-Iran peace track. It is assumed that Israel's political elite felt intentionally excluded from the negotiations process. Moreover, military operations conducted by Israeli forces in Lebanon against Hezbollah have put the whole framework into serious logistical difficulties.
According to Escobar, after learning about the planned Mossad operation, Pakistani officials decided to act beyond the usual statecraft channels and to send an ultimatum to Tel Aviv right away.
"The Pakistanis sent an immediate back-channel message through diplomatic intermediaries—my best bet would be through Oman—to Israel," said Escobar, citing an unnamed high-ranking intelligence source. "The message is: 'Touch our delegation and you are history; period.'"
The gravity of the threat from the geopolitical perspective is immense since Pakistan is the sole Islamic country possessing an official nuclear arsenal, while Israel too is acknowledged to be a nuclear-weapons state.
While the claims are viral in the social media sphere, there has been no validation of the conspiracy by independent parties yet. No official statement has been issued by either the Pakistani military brass or the Israeli government regarding the event.
On the home front, the leading Pakistani journalists and defense experts have gone on to actively refute Escobar’s account. As quoted in the digital news website The Current of Pakistan, the mainstream journalists termed the story a fabrication and a hoax saying "the story is baseless and is absolutely devoid of facts."
Syed Talat Hussain, the senior journalist and anchor, has publicly ridiculed the conspiracy claims on the social media site X, declaring that "This is sheer nonsense. There is nothing in it. Nothing of the kind happened at all. A Pakistani senior security official also termed it 'vile and vicious propaganda'."
Despite the lack of any concrete evidence in this regard, this situation brings into sharp focus the deep-rooted tension that exists between Israel and Pakistan. There is no strategic partnership between these two countries, and Islamabad does not even acknowledge Israel as a nation.
The tension between the two had already reached its zenith before the occurrence of this event, with Pakistan’s defense minister, Khawaja Asif, lambasting Israel as a “curse upon humanity” and labeling it as the perpetrator of atrocities against the people of Lebanon.
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