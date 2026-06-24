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  • /Inside the Mossad plot to target Asim Munir—And why top Pakistani journalists call it 'vile propaganda'

Inside the Mossad plot to target Asim Munir—And why top Pakistani journalists call it 'vile propaganda'

Geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar has made an explosive claim that Israel's Mossad plotted to assassinate Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Geneva during US-Iran peace talks. While viral on social media, senior Pakistani journalists have rejected the story as baseless propaganda.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 09:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
Inside the Mossad plot to target Asim Munir—And why top Pakistani journalists call it 'vile propaganda'
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURESource: Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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