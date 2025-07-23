Mossad Reveals Details Of Its Covert Operations In Iran; Secret Gaza Plan In Final Stage | Analysis

Four days ago, Mossad Chief David Barnea visited Washington D.C., where he held a high-level meeting with Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy to the Middle East. According to sources, during the meeting, Barnea presented a PowerPoint proposal outlining a controversial plan to relocate Palestinian civilians from Gaza to third countries. The proposed host nations included Ethiopia, Libya, and Indonesia, with Israel reportedly offering financial assistance to these countries in exchange for accepting displaced Palestinians.

While the U.S. response to the proposal has not been made public yet, acceptance of the plan would be a significant strategic win for Israel. Reducing the Palestinian population in Gaza would, from Israel’s perspective, diminish the chances of Hamas regrouping, thereby enhancing long-term security. In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, of Zee News, analysed the details of Mossad's plan.

Mossad’s Daring Operations Inside Iran

In a parallel development, Mossad revealed new information to the media about its covert operations inside Iran during the Israel-Iran conflict from June 13 to June 19. These operations, according to Israeli intelligence reports, unfolded like a high-stakes spy thriller.

The operations began as Mossad identified and eliminated top Iranian military commanders, targeting the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which was allegedly planning attacks on Israeli and American interests in the Middle East. Mossad's first major target was IRGC Commander Hussein Salami.

Barnea’s agency had already turned one of Salami’s close associates into a Mossad agent a year earlier. This agent fed Salami disinformation that an Israeli airstrike was imminent on his residence. The agent then directed Salami to a supposed safehouse, which was subsequently hit by an Israeli missile, killing him.

Understanding that weakening the IRGC leadership would demoralize the Iranian military, Mossad proceeded with a second mission—this time targeting another IRGC General, Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Mossad allegedly used deepfake voice technology to mimic a senior Iranian leader and lured Hajizadeh to a small military base outside Tehran for a meeting. Once he and his officers arrived, the Israeli Air Force launched a missile strike, eliminating the group.

Mossad's goal during the missile exchanges between Israel and Iran was to cripple Iranian intelligence and military morale, preventing any substantial retaliatory operations. The third key figure eliminated was Ali Shadmani, who had taken charge of Iran’s war council following Salami’s death.

In Shadmani’s case, Mossad utilized cutting-edge AI and surveillance technology. Mossad’s elite Unit 8200 built a physical and behavioral model of Shadmani using his DNA samples, while their tech unit hacked Tehran’s CCTV systems to pinpoint his exact location. Shadmani was eventually taken out by a drone strike, precisely executed based on live surveillance data.

Aftermath and Continuing Fear in Iran

Even though over a month has passed since the ceasefire, the impact of Mossad’s operations continues to reverberate. Iranian authorities are still conducting arrests and crackdowns on suspected Mossad agents, signaling deep infiltration. Iranian officials reportedly believe that Mossad has established influence across every layer of Iran’s intelligence and military apparatus.