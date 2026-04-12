'Most beautiful bride along with $1 bn': Uganda army chief's 30 day-day ultimatum to Turkey

Uganda's army chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has fueled a diplomatic row after demanding $1 billion from Turkey along with what he called "the most beautiful woman" in the country, warning that ties could be cut if his conditions are not fulfilled.

In a series of posts on X on Saturday, Muhoozi Kainerugaba said the payment should be treated as a “security dividend” for Uganda’s military role in Somalia, where its troops have been deployed as part of African Union missions against the Islamist militant group Al-Shabab.

Although the post was deleted later, the damage has already done.

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“On top of the $1 billion from Turkey, I want the most beautiful woman in that country for a wife!” he wrote, in a now deleted post, which has since gone viral.

He also threated that failure to comply within 30 days could result in a breakdown of diplomatic ties between Uganda and Turkey, including the possible closure of Turkey’s embassy in Kampala and restrictions on Turkish Airlines.

“For Turkey it's a really simple deal. Either they pay us or I close their embassy here. They can reciprocate and shut our embassy in Turkey as well. No problem. If Turkey does not address our problems, we will sever our diplomatic relations within 30 days," he said.

Kainerugaba also alleged that Ankara has gained from infrastructure and operational deals in Mogadishu, while Uganda has shouldered the security burden of combating militants for nearly two decades.

He called the bilateral relations as “serious” and advised Ugandans to avoid travel to Turkey “for your own safety.”

He also expressed his support for Israel in the same series of posts, saying, "I am ready to deploy 100,000 Ugandan soldiers to Israel, under my command, to protect the Holy Land, the land of Jesus Christ our God."

This is not the first time Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s public remarks have stirred controversy. In 2022, he offered 100 Ankole cows to Italy in exchange for marrying its Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and warned of capturing Rome if the proposal was declined. The remarks led to an apology from President Yoweri Museveni, who criticised his son for meddling in the affairs of other countries.

In the same year, Kainerugaba also threatened military action against Kenya, comments that resulted in his temporary removal from his position and a formal apology from the Ugandan government.

At a time, both Turkish or Somali authorities is yet to deliver any response to Kainerugaba's latest statement. Along with, the Ugandan officials have also not issued any clarification if the remarks corroborate official policy of the country or just Kainerugaba’s personal opinion.