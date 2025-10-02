Advertisement
INDIAN CUSTOMS

'Most Corrupt': Amid Wintrack's Graft Allegation, Video Of Ship Crew Member Exposing Indian Customs Officials Goes Viral

Wincraft Allegations: Amid the corruption allegations, a social media outpour has flooded X with people sharing their experience with Indian customs officials.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 08:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Most Corrupt': Amid Wintrack's Graft Allegation, Video Of Ship Crew Member Exposing Indian Customs Officials Goes ViralImage: X/Video

Wincraft Allegations: Indian custom officials are under scanner after Wintrack Inc (Chennai) alleged corruption and harassment by Chennai Customs. Following the allegations, the Finance Ministry asked the Department of Revenue (DoR) to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry into the matter. The ministry said that the issue is being dealt with utmost seriousness.

Amid the corruption allegations, a social media outpour has flooded X with people sharing their experience with Indian customs officials. In this sequence, a video of a ship crew has gone viral which he termed Indian customs officials the most corrupt in the world. He narrated instances of how custom officials barge incoming ship and loot every thing, including food and other items for their personal consumption.

Another user quoted an entrepreneur's case and said, "Customs officer demanding Rs 50K bribe to release shipment. Only after social media outrage, the shipment get cleared. And instead of action, the officer shamelessly requests post deletion? Govt claims "Ease of Doing Business", but corruption is still the default setting. Where are the arrests? Suspension? Accountability?"

A social media user said, "Every international traveler to India has a horror story with Customs. Officers harass, lie about rules, and openly demand bribes, from laptops to jewelry. Even foreign citizens are forced to pay out of fear. Many people are now coming out with their experiences; this is the reality that’s been hidden under the carpet for years. What exactly is the Ministry doing? Absolutely shameful."

Earlier, Wintrack Inc had said on Wednesday that it will "cease import/export activities in India" from October 1, alleging that "Chennai Customs officials have relentlessly harassed us for the past 45 days". The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had responded to Wintrack Inc's allegations on Wednesday, stating that the "issue pertains to misdeclaration and misclassification by the importer" and that Chennai Customs has already responded on this aspect. It said necessary action, as per law, will be taken.

In its post on X on Thursday, the Finance Ministry said that the Government has taken cognizance of the matter raised by M/s Wintrack Inc (Chennai). "The Department of Revenue (DoR) has been asked to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry into the present issue. A Senior Officer from DoR has been deputed to conduct a detailed factual enquiry, hearing the parties concerned, officials and thoroughly examining all relevant documentary evidence," Finance Ministry said.

