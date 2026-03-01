'Most ferocious offensive operation in history...': IRGC warns of severe punishment to US, Israel after Khamenei's death

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday said it is preparing to launch the largest offensive operation in the history of the armed forces “within moments” against Israel and US bases.

IRGC vowed to punish the “murderers” of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, following his death was confirmed by the Iranian state media. It said the operation will be the "most ferocious offensive operation in history” against US bases and Israel.

“The hand of revenge of the Iranian nation for a severe, decisive and regrettable punishment for the murderers of the Imam of the Ummah will not let go of them,” the IRGC says in a statement, reported Times of Israel.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and what it called the vast popular Basij forces will powerfully continue the path of their leader in defending his legacy, standing firm against internal and external plots and delivering what it described as a lesson-giving punishment to aggressors against the Islamic homeland,” it says.

Meanwhike, Iran has attacked a US military base in Erbil, Iraq.

(This is a developin story.. stay tuned for more such updates)