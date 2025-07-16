Move Over UAE: Why Bahrain’s Golden Residency Is The New Favourite For Indians – Benefits, Eligibility & How To Apply

New Delhi: More Indians are turning their eyes toward Bahrain, not Dubai, for long-term residency in the Gulf. While the buzz still hovers over Dubai’s skyline and the UAE’s glitzy Golden Visa, Manama is drawing a different kind of crowd – those who want fewer restrictions, lower costs and simpler rules.

Professionals. Entrepreneurs. Retirees. Some already based in the Gulf. Others watching from cities like Bengaluru and Pune. They are looking at Bahrain’s 10-year Golden Residency with new eyes. It is not wrapped in glamour. But it is built for staying. Built for living.

The visa came into being in 2022, stitched into Bahrain’s long-term economic plan, Vision 2030. The goal was stability. A residency path that welcomes not only investors, but thinkers, scientists, educators and creative talent. One that lets families breathe a little easier.

The money ask? Modest, especially by Gulf standards. A monthly income of BHD 2,000 (Rs 4.6 lakh) if you have lived in Bahrain for five years. A property worth BHD 200,000 (Rs 4.6 crore) if you are an owner. Retirees need to show an income of BHD 4,000 (Rs 9.1 lakh). There is also space for highly skilled people if Bahrain’s ministries think you have got something valuable to offer.

For many Indians working in the Gulf, the fine print is what makes the difference. Bahrain’s visa does not get cancelled if you stay abroad for too long. There is no rush to buy property. You do not lose the visa if you switch jobs or decide to take a break. The entire family, parents, spouse and children, can be brought in under the same umbrella.

Cost of living? Calmer than Dubai. Rent is lower. Schools and hospitals do not burn through your wallet. Daily life feels less like a hustle, more like home. There are no city-wide status races. Only quiet ambition.

Applying is simple, too. No agents. No queues. Just the official NPRA portal. The steps are straightforward:

Step one: Match the criteria. Income, property, years in Bahrain – any one of those.

Step two: Collect your papers. A passport, some bank statements, a medical test and ID if you are already a resident.

Step three: Fill the form on www.npra.gov.bh. Choose the Golden Residency option.

Step four: Pay the fee. It varies by category.

Step five: Wait. If they need more info, they will email you.

Step six: Once cleared, you get your digital visa and residence permit. You are now free to sponsor your family.

There is no shouting match between Bahrain and the UAE. But those who have done their homework are beginning to move. Many quietly. Some with families. Others with startups in their briefcase.

The Gulf dream is not one-size-fits-all anymore. And for Indians who value flexibility over flash, Bahrain might just be the quieter and smarter door to walk through.