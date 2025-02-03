'Move To Safe Locations Immediately': Embassy Issues Advisory For Indians In Congo

Congo Crisis: Violence in the Central African nation of Congo has reached its peak, with rebels seizing control of the capital, Goma. Amid the escalating insurgency, millions of people are trapped in the region. They are left with only two options—either seek refuge with the weak and disorganized national army or flee to neighbouring Rwanda, which has been accused of supporting the March-23 or M-23 rebels. The Indian Embassy in Kinshasa has issued an advisory for Indian nationals urging them to move to safe locations immediately.

"The Embassy of India in Kinshasa is closely monitoring the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). We have noted the reports of M23 rebel movements towards Bukavu, located around 200 kms from Goma. Given the potential for instability in the region, all Indian nationals residing in Bukavu are advised to depart to safer locations while the airports, borders and commercial routes are still open. We strongly recommend against any travel to Bukavu," said the Indian Embassy in Congo.

The Embassy also said it is limited in its ability to provide consular services/ assistance under the present circumstances.

It asked Indians to carry their essential identity and travel documents all the time besides keeping necessary items like medicine, clothing, and food. It also asked Indians to prepare a personal emergency plan that doesn’t rely upon support of the Indian Embassy.

Since the rebels took control, Congo’s army has been unable to protect the civilians, making the situation increasingly dire. The crisis is especially severe for women and children. Hundreds of residents have been displaced from Goma, and despite calls from the rebels to return home, fear keeps them from doing so. Reports indicate that rebels are breaking into homes and committing sexual violence against women and girls, forcing many to flee for safety.

Congolese officials have reported that at least 773 people have been killed in clashes with Rwanda-backed rebels in and around Goma. The ongoing conflict, which has lasted for over a decade, has now resulted in the city’s capture by insurgents. Authorities have confirmed 773 bodies in morgues and hospitals, along with 2,880 injured individuals. Officials warn that the death toll may continue to rise.

What Is M-23- Reason Behind Congo Crisis?

The M23 rebel group, named after the March 23, 2009, peace agreement that ended a previous Tutsi-led uprising in eastern Congo, is the latest in a series of Tutsi-led insurgencies opposing the Congolese government. The group reignited its rebellion in 2022, alleging that the Congolese government failed to honor the peace deal, particularly in integrating Congolese Tutsis into the national army and government structures.

M23 claims to be fighting to protect Tutsi interests, especially against ethnic Hutu militias like the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). The FDLR was formed by Hutu extremists who fled Rwanda after playing a role in the 1994 genocide, which led to the deaths of nearly one million Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

The Congolese government, along with UN officials and Western nations—including the United States—has accused neighboring Rwanda of exacerbating the conflict. They allege that Rwanda has sent troops and supplied heavy weaponry to support M23’s operations within Congolese territory.