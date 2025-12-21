Muhammad Yunus Vows To Follow Radical Leader's Dream At Funeral: 'You will remain In Hearts Of All'
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Saturday vowed to fulfill the vision of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was killed after being shot in the head by masked assailants last week.
Addressing thousands of mourners at Hadi's funeral, Yunus declared, "You will remain in hearts of all Bangladeshis," and pledged to carry forward the slain anti-India leader's ideology "across generations."
