NewsWorldMuhammad Yunus Vows To Follow Radical Leaders Dream At Funeral: You will remain In Hearts Of All
BANGLADESH PROTEST

Muhammad Yunus Vows To Follow Radical Leader's Dream At Funeral: 'You will remain In Hearts Of All'

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Saturday vowed to fulfill the vision of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was killed after being shot in the head by masked assailants last week.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Muhammad Yunus Vows To Follow Radical Leader's Dream At Funeral: 'You will remain In Hearts Of All'Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. (Photo: ANI)

Addressing thousands of mourners at Hadi's funeral, Yunus declared, "You will remain in hearts of all Bangladeshis," and pledged to carry forward the slain anti-India leader's ideology "across generations."

