Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3013138https://zeenews.india.com/world/muizzu-pitches-trump-chagos-deal-us-keeps-diego-garcia-3013138.html
NewsWorldMuizzu pitches Trump Chagos deal; US keeps Diego Garcia
CHAGOS ISLANDS ROW

Muizzu pitches Trump Chagos deal; US keeps Diego Garcia

Maldives offers the United States that it can continue access to the Diego Garcia naval base if the Chagos Islands transfer from UK to Maldives control, challenging the UK-Mauritius agreement, while President Trump flags national security risks over shifting Indian Ocean geopolitics.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 08:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Muizzu pitches Trump Chagos deal; US keeps Diego Garcia(Image: Gemini AI)

The United States and the United Kingdom disagree over islands in remote locations that host important bases. Meanwhile, the Maldives has offered a deal to U.S President Donald Trump.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said he is open to an arrangement. Under this deal, the U.S could keep its Naval Support Facility at Diego Garcia.

In return, the Maldives would gain control of the Chagos Archipelago, the U.K-held territory in the Indian Ocean. The developments come after U.K plans to transfer Chagos to Mauritius.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The United Kingdom and Mauritius finalised their deal last year, and Trump initially supported it. Now, the U.S president opposes it due to national security concerns. Looking at the recent developments over the UK-Mauritius deal, Malé has assured that the US and UK can still operate bases at Diego Garcia, on of the Island of the Chagos archipelago.

In an interview with Newsweek, Maldives President Muizzu said, “President Trump clearly wants to protect and ensure continued use of Chagos for the US Naval Support Facility at Diego Garcia."

Maldives President Muizzu in his proposal said, Right now, the Chagos Archipelago belongs to Britain. This allows the UK and US to freely use the Diego Garcia base. They operate there under their security and defence agreements with each other and other nations, including the Maldives.

Muizzu told Newsweek that if sovereignty transfers to the Maldives, his government would seek parliament's approval. This follows the Maldives constitution. The goal is to keep the current operations at Diego Garcia unchanged.

Maldives President also gave reasons why President Trump should favor the Maldives over others. He highlighted his country's strong experience in protecting large marine areas across thousands of ocean miles. The Maldives has never overcrowded, overdeveloped, or under-protected its own marine zones. Muizzu promised they would maintain the same high standards if Chagos joins their borders.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology
Oppo K14x India launch date confirmed: Check expected specs and price
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee meets SIR victims at Banga Bhavan; alleges suppression of vote
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane
‘Not an inch lost’: Why General Naravane's old remark matters today
s jaishankar us visit
EAM Jaishankar to attend Critical Minerals Ministerial in US from February 2-4
Viral video
‘Aap bhooton se darte ho?’ Woman asks delivery agent to enter graveyard
Rahul Gandhi
Opposition defends, BJP counters: How MPs reacted to LoP's Lok Sabha speech
IMF
IMF lowers Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast to 3 per cent
Technology
PM Modi’s Luxury Watch: Meet man who designed 1947 one-rupee coin timepiece
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi’s claims over India-China standoff sparks ruckus in Lok Sabha
Piyush Goyal
Budget blueprint to strengthen India’s presence: Piyush Goyal