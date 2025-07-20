Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934368https://zeenews.india.com/world/multiple-earthquakes-jolt-russia-s-pacific-coast-including-major-7-4-quake-2934368.html
NewsWorld
EARTHQUAKE TODAY NEWS

Multiple Earthquakes Jolt Russia’s Pacific Coast, Including Major 7.4 Quake

Russia’s far east was jolted by a series of earthquakes on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, one of the earthquakes measuring 7.4 magnitude struck at a depth of 10 kilometers. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Multiple Earthquakes Jolt Russia’s Pacific Coast, Including Major 7.4 Quake Photo Credit: Representational Image/ IANS

Russia Earthquake: A series of earthquakes struck off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia’s far east, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Furthermore, as per several media reports, the quake triggered a tsunami alert for parts of Russia and Hawaii. 

According to the USGS, there were five powerful earthquakes in the region: 

1- Magnitude 7.0 - 142 km ESE of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

2- Magnitude 6.7 - 130 km E of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

3- Magnitude 7.4 - 144 km E of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

4- Magnitude 6.7 - 151 km E of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

5- Magnitude 6.6 - 147 km E of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck at a depth of 10 kilometers. 

The larger quake occurred had the epicentre around 144 kilometres east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which is the capital of the Kamchatka region. 

The region reportedly has a population of 180,000.

Tsunami Alert?

In a post on X, the NWS Tsunami Alerts, the US' national tsunami warning centre, has clarified that after the earthquake of Magnitude around 7.5 in Russia's Kamchatka tsunami is "NOT expected". 

Tajikistan Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Tajikistan on Sunday, a statement by the NCS said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at 160km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/07/2025 01:01:55 IST, Lat: 36.87 N, Long: 72.10 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

Tibet Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolted Tibet on the morning of Sunday, as reported by the NCS.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres on latitude 28.70 N and 87.54 E at 10:44 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 20/07/2025 10:44:41 IST, Lat: 28.70 N, Long: 87.54 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

No casualties have been reported yet.

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK