Multiple Earthquakes Jolt Russia’s Pacific Coast, Including Major 7.4 Quake

Russia Earthquake: A series of earthquakes struck off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia’s far east, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Furthermore, as per several media reports, the quake triggered a tsunami alert for parts of Russia and Hawaii.

According to the USGS, there were five powerful earthquakes in the region:

1- Magnitude 7.0 - 142 km ESE of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

2- Magnitude 6.7 - 130 km E of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

3- Magnitude 7.4 - 144 km E of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

4- Magnitude 6.7 - 151 km E of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

5- Magnitude 6.6 - 147 km E of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The larger quake occurred had the epicentre around 144 kilometres east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which is the capital of the Kamchatka region.

The region reportedly has a population of 180,000.

Tsunami Alert?

In a post on X, the NWS Tsunami Alerts, the US' national tsunami warning centre, has clarified that after the earthquake of Magnitude around 7.5 in Russia's Kamchatka tsunami is "NOT expected".

Tajikistan Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Tajikistan on Sunday, a statement by the NCS said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at 160km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/07/2025 01:01:55 IST, Lat: 36.87 N, Long: 72.10 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

Tibet Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolted Tibet on the morning of Sunday, as reported by the NCS.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres on latitude 28.70 N and 87.54 E at 10:44 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 20/07/2025 10:44:41 IST, Lat: 28.70 N, Long: 87.54 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

No casualties have been reported yet.

(with ANI inputs)