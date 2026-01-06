Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003929https://zeenews.india.com/world/multiple-injured-after-6-4-magnitude-earthquake-hits-western-japan-3003929.html
NewsWorldMultiple Injured After 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Japan
JAPAN EARTHQUAKE

Multiple Injured After 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Japan

The temblor occurred at 10:18 a.m. local time in eastern Shimane Prefecture at a depth of about 10 kilometres, measuring upper 5 on Japan's seismic scale of 7 in the hardest-hit areas in Shimane and Tottori prefectures, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 04:28 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Multiple Injured After 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western JapanPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ IANS

Several people have been injured after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Shimane Prefecture in western Japan on Tuesday, local media reported.

The temblor occurred at 10:18 a.m. local time in eastern Shimane Prefecture at a depth of about 10 kilometres, measuring upper 5 on Japan's seismic scale of 7 in the hardest-hit areas in Shimane and Tottori prefectures, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake's epicentre was located at a latitude of 35.3 degrees north and a longitude of 133.2 degrees east.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Two aftershocks, measuring magnitude 5.1 and 5.4, hit the same area at around 10:28 a.m. and 10:37 a.m. local time, respectively, according to the JMA.

Four people in Matsue City, Shimane Prefecture, were taken to the hospital due to falls and other injuries sustained during the earthquake.

The city reported damage to the roofs of several houses, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting public broadcaster NHK.

In Sakaiminato City of neighbouring Tottori Prefecture, local police received reports of cracks appearing on roads. In Fukuyama City of Hiroshima Prefecture, located south of the epicentre, two people were injured due to the earthquake, the report said.

The JMA, which revised the magnitude of the quake up from 6.2, said that long-period ground motions of up to the maximum level 4 were observed in western Tottori Prefecture.

Long-period ground motion refers to intense, slow and sustained seismic waves from large earthquakes, which can cause high-rise buildings to sway, particularly affecting those on higher floors.

--IANS

int/sd/

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversharing
Why Oversharing Can Backfire? 7 Personal Things You Should Always Keep Private
West Bengal voter list
West Bengal Draft Voter List: ECI To Hear 91 Lakh Logical Discrepancy Cases
Sonia Gandhi
Delhi Court Extends Sonia Gandhi's Deadline To Respond On Voter List Complaint
West Bengal SIR
West Bengal SIR: ECI To Summon Voters With Logical Discrepancies
Kota
Watch: Thief’s Break In Attempt Fails After He Gets Stuck In Exhaust Fan
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 06-1-2026: Sthree Sakthi SS 501 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Technology
Starlink Satellites Are Moving Closer to Earth And Will Internet Be Affected?
ganga ram hospital sonia gandhi
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Shri Ganga Ram Hospital
PM Modi
Anti-Modi, Shah Slogans At JNU Trigger Political Row; BJP Slams Students
Pakistan Spy arrested
Ambala Construction Supervisor Arrested For Spying For Pakistan