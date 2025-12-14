Advertisement
NewsWorldTen Killed, 11 Injured As Two Gunmen Open Fire At Sydneys Bondi Beach
BONDI BEACH SHOOTING

Ten Killed, 11 Injured As Two Gunmen Open Fire At Sydney's Bondi Beach

Ten people were killed and at least 11 others, including two police officers, were injured after two gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday, police said, adding that a major police operation is ongoing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
Ten Killed, 11 Injured As Two Gunmen Open Fire At Sydney's Bondi BeachAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

One of the alleged shooters is believed to be among the dead, while the second is in critical condition, police said.

 

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the scenes at Sydney’s Bondi were shocking and distressing, adding that police and emergency responders were on the ground working to save lives.

 

 

 

