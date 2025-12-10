In Pakistan, behind the walls of Adiala Jail, something sinister is unfolding that should alarm anyone who values democracy. Two elderly women are being dragged away by police. Their crime? Wanting to meet their imprisoned brother. But this isn't just any family drama; this is Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's latest chapter of terror, where dissent is crushed, sisters are arrested, and political parties are banned overnight. And across seven seas, Donald Trump keeps filling Munir's begging bowl with billions.

Sisters Under Siege

Imran Khan's sisters, Uzma and Aleema, arrived at Adiala Jail with hundreds of PTI workers, demanding to meet their brother. The reason? Shehbaz and Munir had broken their promise. After previous protests, one sister was granted weekly visits to Imran. Within a week, the Pakistani government betrayed its word and denied them access.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When night fell and protests began in the cold, demonstrators were blasted with icy water cannons. When Imran's supporters refused to break, police vehicles arrived in daylight and detained Imran's elderly sisters. Had PTI workers not been present, anything could have happened to them.

PTI Banned In Punjab

While Munir targeted Imran's family, Shehbaz delivered a political strike. The Punjab Assembly passed a resolution banning PTI, Imran's party, from operating in Pakistan's political heartland. The resolution accused PTI of anti-national activities. Now, Imran's party cannot conduct any political activity in Punjab.

The Defiant Supporter

One viral image from Adiala Jail captured everything. When police unleashed water cannons on protesters, one Imran supporter became a human shield, standing defiant against the freezing blast. This unknown loyalist stood firm, chest out, as if sending Munir a message: "Imran may be in jail, but his followers own Pakistan's streets."

This isn't the first time. In 2023, when Imran was jailed in the Al-Qadir Trust case, millions took to the streets and set fire to Pakistani army cantonments, Munir's own strongholds.

Trump's Billion-Dollar Gift

While Munir struggles at home, Trump keeps showering favors from across the ocean. Pakistan just received a fresh IMF bailout worth Rs 11,000 crore, reportedly after Trump's intervention, overriding the IMF's earlier freeze on aid due to Pakistan's failure to implement tax reforms.

Munir's begging bowl is full again, courtesy of Trump. But Pakistanis know where this money goes, to Hafiz Saeed, Talha Saeed, and Masood Azhar, the terrorists who plot against India.

ALSO READ | Pakistan's Unholy Alliance Exposed: Hafiz's Terror Gang Threatens India Openly While Army Chief Munir Watches