Something deeply sinister is unfolding in Pakistan, and it involves a plan so devious that it would make master manipulators proud. Army Chief Asim Munir has morphed from a brutal dictator into a cunning strategist, orchestrating a propaganda campaign designed to turn the world's superpowers against Afghanistan. Like a venomous spider weaving its web, Munir is exploiting recent terror incidents to manipulate America and China into doing Pakistan's dirty work against the Taliban. This isn't just military strategy; this is psychological warfare at its most calculated and ruthless.

The plan is breathtakingly audacious in its hypocrisy. Pakistan, the world's undisputed terrorism capital, is now pointing fingers at Afghanistan for global terror attacks. The nation that harbored Osama bin Laden, nurtured Hafiz Saeed, and spawned countless jihadists is now playing the victim card with shameless perfection. Munir's scheme? Use two recent incidents to paint Afghanistan as the new global terror threat, hoping America and China will do what Pakistan's pathetic military cannot: destroy the Taliban.

The Perfect Storm Munir Is Exploiting

Two incidents have given Munir the ammunition he desperately needed for his propaganda war. First, an Afghan national attacked National Guard soldiers near the White House in Washington, DC, killing one and critically injuring another. Second, a drone strike hit a gold mine in Tajikistan, killing three Chinese workers, an attack allegedly launched from Afghanistan.

Munir saw these incidents and his eyes lit up with opportunity. Both attacks had one common thread: Afghanistan. Now Pakistan is frantically spinning these incidents, trying to convince America and China that Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is the new global menace. Unable to defeat the Taliban alone, Pakistan is desperately seeking the backing of two global superpowers.

The Ultimate Hypocrisy

Pakistan's brazen accusations against Afghanistan represent hypocrisy so staggering it defies belief. This is the same Pakistan that has exported terror worldwide for decades. Pakistan's own terrorist resume is absolutely damning:

Just two months ago, Pakistani-origin Shahbez Khan was arrested for plotting terror attacks in America. In August 2024, Pakistani-American Asif Merchant was caught planning political assassinations on US soil. The 2015 California massacre by Pakistani-origin terrorists Rizwan and Tashfeen killed 14 innocent people. In 2010, Pakistani attacker Faisal Shahzad attempted a suicide bombing in New York's Times Square.

Yet this terror-exporting nation dares to lecture others about terrorism.

Taliban Strikes Back

The Taliban isn't taking Pakistan's propaganda lying down. Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen delivered a crushing counter-attack: "Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI is orchestrating these incidents to frame the Taliban because we're building relationships with India and the international community."

The accusation is devastating because it's likely true. Pakistan cannot tolerate Afghanistan's growing independence or its warming ties with India. So Munir has deployed the oldest trick in Pakistan's playbook, false flag operations and propaganda, to manipulate global powers.