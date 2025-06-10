Musk Out, Newsom In: How Donald Trump Thrives In Chaos

Los Angeles: Donald Trump has always thrived in chaos. And in his second term, that chaos continues to shape everything from national politics to personal rivalries. Only a few days ago, he was trading barbs with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a man who not only happens to be the world’s richest but also bankrolled Trump’s return to the White House. The spat was nasty. But like most things in Trump’s orbit, it did not last.

By Monday, Trump had shifted focus. Musk was in the rearview mirror. His new target? Gavin Newsom, the governor of California and a Democrat who has frequently challenged him. This fight was not random. Immigration is Trump’s favorite political battlefield, and Newsom stands firmly on the other side.

Over the weekend, Trump took a bold and controversial step. He assumed control of California’s National Guard and ordered troops into Los Angeles. The city had been simmering with protests after federal officers began aggressive immigration raids. Clashes had already erupted between demonstrators and federal agents. Trump’s move added fuel to an already blazing fire.

Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass were not quiet. They called the president out for escalating tensions instead of working to ease them. On Monday, California announced it would sue the administration over the deployment. “These are Trump’s images. He wants this. It plays right into his politics,” Newsom said, pointing to scenes of violence and destruction.

Few disagreed. Trump built his brand on hardline immigration. His campaign has pushed Democrats into a corner, and with border crossings falling since his return to office, he sees a victory worth spotlighting.

Newsom, however, was not backing down. He appeared live on MSNBC, broadcasting from the state’s emergency operations center. There, he challenged Trump’s immigration czar, Thomas Homan, to arrest him. “Let’s just get it over with, tough guy,” he said, refusing to retreat.

Their feud is not new. Trump has long mocked Newsom, calling him “Newscum”. In return, Newsom launched a legislative effort after the election to “Trump-proof” California. Despite some moments of détente, including one during wildfires where they shook hands on a tarmac, the hostility runs deep. Newsom even invited far-right Trump allies like Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk to his podcast, saying he wanted to understand Trump’s pull.

Now, Newsom is using Trump’s own tricks against him. Commenting on Trump’s stumble while boarding Air Force One, he said, “He is not the same man I dealt with four years ago.”

Still, Trump has not changed much at all. He thrives on drama. One fight ends, and another begins. On Monday, he even said arresting Newsom sounded like a good idea. He left the details to Homan but did not hide his enthusiasm.

Even Musk seems to have returned to Trump’s side. After Vice President JD Vance tweeted about zero tolerance for riots, Musk replied with two American flag emojis. No words, but a clear message.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to reshape America’s place in the world. A new travel ban targets citizens from a dozen countries, echoing the controversial policies from his first term. The rules are broader this time and affect even more people.

And while Washington watches Trump’s every move, some Republicans are quietly stepping back. Don Bacon of Nebraska is one of the few GOP members who still criticizes the president. But even he admits he may not last in Congress much longer.

As the Trump era stretches on, the list of those willing to challenge him grows shorter. But the list of his fights only grows longer.