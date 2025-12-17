Muslim Man Asks French Boy To Say ‘Assalamu Alaikum’ For 4,000 Euros, Gets Befitting Reply

A clip that has been making waves online shows a Muslim man offering a French man 4,000 euros to say the Islamic greeting “Assalamu Alaikum” — and the French man’s unexpected response has left viewers stunned. The video, which has quickly gone viral, captures the tense and awkward exchange, with the French man reportedly replying, “Go to your country.”

"Assalamu Alaikum" is a traditional Arabic greeting used by Muslims as a general salutation, and the standard response to it is considered to be "Wa-alaykumu s-salām."

When the person recording the video approached the French man and greeted him with "Assalamu Alaikum," the latter reportedly replied in French, "I am not saying that to you."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After this, the man recording the video showed the French man cash (4,000 euros) and asked him to say "Assalamu Alaikum." The Frenchman repeatedly refused.

He also said, "You should go back to your country," when the person recording the video questioned him, "Everyone saying 'Assalamu Alaikum' should go back to their countries?"

Watch Viral Video Here:

Netizens' Reaction

"The only way to respond to people trying to manipulate you on camera," a person commented under the video.

"Brave guy. Good for him," another one said.

"Just straight up racism on the white guys part. If someone invites you to participate in their culture the least you can do is be polite about it," a comment read.

Some social media users also suspected that the video was scripted, and one comment read, "The readiness with which the guy pulls out his wad of cash makes it very difficult for me to believe this interaction wasn't staged."