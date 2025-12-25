'Must Build A New Bangladesh Where All Religions…': Tarique Rahman In Dhaka
BNP leader Tarique Rahman on Thursday called for building a “new Bangladesh” rooted in unity and mutual respect among all religious communities. Recalling the country’s struggle for independence in 1971 and the mass movement witnessed in August 2024, Rahman said people must come together to safeguard national sovereignty and shape an inclusive future for the country.
