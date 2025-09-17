‘My Friend’ Trump: PM Modi Thanks US President For Birthday Greetings, Vows To Elevate India-US Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his phone call and greetings on his 75th birthday. In a post on X, he referred to Trump as “my friend” and highlighted his shared commitment to strengthening the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. Modi also reaffirmed India’s support for Trump’s initiatives toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

He wrote, “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

The birthday greetings coincided with the visit of US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch to New Delhi. He held discussions with Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on advancing bilateral trade negotiations.

Officials described the meetings as constructive and forward-looking, focussing on intensifying efforts to achieve an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-US Trade Agreement.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated that the delegation, led by Lynch as the chief negotiator for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, reviewed trade relations and deliberated on the proposed agreement.

A US Embassy spokesperson confirmed that Lynch’s engagement with Indian officials was positive and productive. Sources said that the chief negotiator agreed to continue the trade discussions virtually.

India and the United States have conducted five rounds of negotiations so far. A scheduled session in August had been postponed. In recent months, talks have focussed on securing an interim trade deal.

Tensions escalated when Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods in July. Weeks later, he imposed an additional 25 percent duties, citing India’s ongoing imports of Russian oil, bringing the total tariffs to 50 percent, effective from August 27.

India has raised concerns regarding US demands to open the agricultural and dairy sectors, critical areas that sustain the livelihoods of millions. Initiated in March 2025, the bilateral trade negotiations aim to conclude the first stage of a comprehensive agreement by October-November 2025.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the potential of these discussions to unlock opportunities in India-US cooperation. In his X post, he described New Delhi and Washington as “natural partners” and expressed confidence in the progress of the negotiations.

He also indicated readiness to speak directly with Trump.

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” PM Modi wrote.

The visit of Lynch, combined with the Prime Minister’s engagement with the US President, highlights a focus on deepening strategic and economic ties. Officials from both countries reiterated their commitment to advancing discussions toward a balanced, just and mutually beneficial trade framework that addresses the interests of both nations.