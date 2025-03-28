Myanmar Earthquake: 20 Dead As Earthquake Rattles Sagaing, Mandalay City

At least 20 people have been killed after a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, followed by a powerful 6.8 aftershock.

The death toll is expected to rise as reports indicate that a mosque in Mandalay City collapsed with people inside, leaving several feared dead.

The earthquake, which hit northwest of Sagaing at a depth of 10 km, sent tremors across Myanmar, Thailand, northeast India, and parts of China.

The shaking was so intense that metro and rail services were temporarily suspended in Bangkok, causing widespread panic among residents.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called for an urgent crisis meeting and declared a state of emergency in the capital.

The situation in Myanmar remains dire, with reports of collapsed buildings and damaged infrastructure, particularly in the Mandalay region. Roads between Mandalay and Yangon have also suffered severe damage, hampering relief efforts.

Shocking footage from the affected areas shows buildings crumbling and terrified residents fleeing to safety. In Laos, residents of high-rise buildings in Vientiane experienced intense swaying, adding to the chaos.

Rescue teams in Myanmar have launched extensive operations to search for survivors, with emergency workers tirelessly combing through debris. A state of emergency has been declared, and an international appeal for aid has been issued to assist in relief and recovery efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Myanmar and Thailand of India's full support, stating, "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand."

Authorities in Myanmar have launched large-scale rescue operations, with emergency teams working tirelessly to find survivors and assist those trapped in their homes.