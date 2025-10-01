Earthquake Hits Myanmar Early Wednesday, Second Tremor In Two Days
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar early Wednesday (3:01 AM IST), the second tremor in two days. This follows a stronger 4.7 magnitude quake on Tuesday.
Myanmar experienced seismic activity again early Wednesday with an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 recorded by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor is the second notable jolt in the region in as many days, highlighting continued seismic instability.
More details are awaited...
