Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966644https://zeenews.india.com/world/myanmar-earthquake-3-6-magnitude-october-1-second-tremor-2966644.html
NewsWorld
MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE TODAY

Earthquake Hits Myanmar Early Wednesday, Second Tremor In Two Days

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar early Wednesday (3:01 AM IST), the second tremor in two days. This follows a stronger 4.7 magnitude quake on Tuesday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 06:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake Hits Myanmar Early Wednesday, Second Tremor In Two DaysREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Myanmar experienced seismic activity again early Wednesday with an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 recorded by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor is the second notable jolt in the region in as many days, highlighting continued seismic instability.

More details are awaited...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh