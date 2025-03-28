Advertisement
MYANMAR

Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 144, Over 700 Injured After 7.7 Magnitude Quake

The earthquake's tremors were felt across neighbouring Thailand and some Chinese provinces. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 11:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 144, Over 700 Injured After 7.7 Magnitude Quake Image: @PTI_News, X

At least 144 people have been killed and 730 others injured in Myanmar after six earthquakes shook the country on Friday, reported AP. 

“The death toll and injuries are expected to rise,” AP quoted the head of Myanmar’s military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. He also said on television that at least 144 people were killed and 730 others were injured in Myanmar.

The first earthquake with an epicentre near Mandalay, Myanmar, measured at 7.7 magnitude on the Richter scale and it hit at midday. 

The second quake with 6.4 magnitude was recorded just 12 minutes later. Another aftershock of 4.4 magnitude was recorded nearly an hour later. The others followed.  

Death Toll In Bangkok Climbs To 10

The earthquake's tremors were felt across neighbouring Thailand and some Chinese provinces. 

According to AP, the Bangkok city authorities informed that 10 people were killed, 16 were injured, and 101 are missing from three construction sites, which included a high-rise.

PM Modi Assures ‘All Possible Assistance’

On social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is concerned by the situation in Myanmar and clarified that India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. 

Indian Embassy Releases Helpline Number

The Embassy of India, Bangkok, issued an emergency number, +66 618819218, for Indian nationals in Thailand, which they can use in case of any emergency.

In the X post, the Embassy wrote, "All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe." 

Videos Show Heavy Destruction

The videos and photos that emerged from the earthquake-hit areas in Myanmar show the devastation of lives and property. 

The United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also posted on X and assured that the UN system in the region is mobilising to help those in need.

