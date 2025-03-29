Advertisement
MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE

Myanmar Earthquake: Fresh 5.1-Magnitude Tremor Hits Naypyidaw Day After Deadly Quakes

Fresh 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, a day after deadly tremors.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
File photo

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, on Saturday, a day after powerful tremors killed over 1,000 people, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake hit at 2:50 pm at a depth of 10 km. The extent of damage and casualties remains unclear.

The fresh tremor comes as authorities struggle to restore roads, while power, phone, and internet services remain down in most parts of the city.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK