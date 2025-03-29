Myanmar Earthquake: Fresh 5.1-Magnitude Tremor Hits Naypyidaw Day After Deadly Quakes

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, on Saturday, a day after powerful tremors killed over 1,000 people, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake hit at 2:50 pm at a depth of 10 km. The extent of damage and casualties remains unclear.

The fresh tremor comes as authorities struggle to restore roads, while power, phone, and internet services remain down in most parts of the city.