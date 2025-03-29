Myanmar Earthquake: Fresh Tremors Jolt Country After Devastation, India Extends Relief

Myanmar Earthquakes: Myanmar, which was jolted by a series of tremors, including a major earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale, witnessed fresh tremours of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolting Myanmar on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the latest earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. The NCS reported the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 22.15 N and Longitude 95.41 E. In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 28/03/2025 23:56:29 IST, Lat: 22.15 N, Long: 95.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier on Friday, Myanmar was jolted by a series of tremors, including a major earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale that occurred at 11:50 am (local time). India is set to send over 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar following a series of powerful earthquakes, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

India will send the relief materials to Myanmar aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon, sources told ANI.

A plane carrying approximately 15 tonnes of relief material was sent to Myanmar on an IAF C-130J aircraft from AFS Hindon, including tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, and essential medicines (paracetamol, antibiotics, canula, syringes, gloves, cotton bandages, urine bags, and other items).

The powerful tremor was felt in Bangkok and several parts of Thailand, with eyewitness reports and local media accounts noting that hundreds of people rushed out of swaying buildings in Bangkok. Several posts on social media showed water splashing out of swimming pools due to the quake's intensity.

On Friday, at least 144 people were killed and 732 injured in Myanmar after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported. However, the death toll was expected to go higher and could reach 1,000.

Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said that the deaths included 96 from the capital Nay Pyi Taw, 18 from Sagaing and 30 from Kyaukse, according to the report. The injured included 432 from Nay Pyi Taw and 300 from Sagaing, it added. Many buildings were damaged, and rescue operations are underway, it said.

