MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE

Myanmar Earthquake Shocking Videos: Trembling Ground, Shaking Vehicles, People Holding Each Other In Fear

Myanmar Earthquake: The tremors were so powerful that people rushed outside their houses and offices. Shocking videos have gone viral on social media showing the collapse of buildings.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Myanmar-Thailand Earthquake: The 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand has caused massive devastation. According to the US Geological Survey, the first quake was of intensity 7.7 on the Richter scale while the second was of the 6.4 magnitude. The tremors were so powerful that people rushed outside their houses and offices. Shocking videos have gone viral on social media showing the collapse of buildings.

In a video shared on X, a crowded road was seen shaking with cars. People can be seen holding each other out of fear in the video. 

In another video, passengers were seen sitting on the tarmac in Maynmar while the aircraft parked there was shaking due to the earthquake. The video has gone viral on social media. 

Hundreds of people are feared trapped in buildings that turned into rubbles and rescue and relief operations are underway. 

Shocking videos reveal sea water rushing towards the shore with great force, while another video shows water splashing out of a swimming pool located at the top of a skyscraper.

This earthquake may be one of the deadliest to strike Myanmar in the past three decades, prompting an emergency declaration in Thailand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended all possible support to Myanmar and Thailand in dealing with the natural calamity. "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," said PM Modi on X.

