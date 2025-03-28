Myanmar Earthquake: Spine Chilling Videos Show Buildings Turn Into Rubble Within 6 Seconds Due To Tremours — Viral Video

Myanmar Earthquake: Several buildings collapsed and around 50 people were feared trapped after an earthquake struck parts of Myanmar and Thailand on Friday. The earthquake was measured at 7.7 magnitude and it was followed by an aftershock of 6.4 magnitude just 12 minutes later. Another aftershock measuring 4.9 magnitude was recorded nearly an hour later. Tremors were also felt in Thailand, parts of northeast India, and China.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake's epicentre was 16 km northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 km. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) also confirmed the depth, placing the epicentre near Mandalay.

Several reports indicated that some buildings in the Mandalay Region have collapsed, and several roads between Mandalay and Yangon have been severely damaged.

#BREAKING: The United States Geological Survey said a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar at noon on March 28. The quake affected many other neighboring areas. In Thailand, a building collapsed in a split second, 43 people were trapped.#shockvideo #bannedvideo #viral pic.twitter.com/uB3OUCGSdx March 28, 2025

Several videos surfaced on social media showing a high-rise building turning into rubble in a matter of seconds due to the tremors. In Bangkok, the tremors led to panic, with people rushing out of buildings onto the streets.

Footage from affected areas shows terrifying moments when strong tremors caused a towering skyscraper to crash to the ground, prompting workers and locals to flee for safety.

#BREAKING A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.



Neighboring regions, including Thailand and China's Yunnan Province, felt significant tremors. #Myanmar #earthquake pic.twitter.com/qgRHQ7ltjl — 鳳凰資訊 PhoenixTV News (@PhoenixTV_News) March 28, 2025

In Vientiane, Laos, high-rise buildings swayed, leaving residents alarmed. Authorities in Myanmar have launched large-scale rescue operations, with emergency teams working tirelessly to find survivors and assist those trapped in their homes.