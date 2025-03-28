Advertisement
MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE

Myanmar Earthquake: Spine Chilling Videos Show Buildings Turn Into Rubble Within 6 Seconds Due To Tremours — Viral Video

Footage from affected areas shows terrifying moments when strong tremors caused a towering skyscraper to crash to the ground, prompting workers and locals to flee for safety.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 03:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Myanmar Earthquake: Several buildings collapsed and around 50 people were feared trapped after an earthquake struck parts of Myanmar and Thailand on Friday. The earthquake was measured at 7.7 magnitude and it was followed by an aftershock of 6.4 magnitude just 12 minutes later. Another aftershock measuring 4.9 magnitude was recorded nearly an hour later. Tremors were also felt in Thailand, parts of northeast India, and China.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake's epicentre was 16 km northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 km. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) also confirmed the depth, placing the epicentre near Mandalay.

Several reports indicated that some buildings in the Mandalay Region have collapsed, and several roads between Mandalay and Yangon have been severely damaged.

Several videos surfaced on social media showing a high-rise building turning into rubble in a matter of seconds due to the tremors. In Bangkok, the tremors led to panic, with people rushing out of buildings onto the streets.

Footage from affected areas shows terrifying moments when strong tremors caused a towering skyscraper to crash to the ground, prompting workers and locals to flee for safety.

In Vientiane, Laos, high-rise buildings swayed, leaving residents alarmed. Authorities in Myanmar have launched large-scale rescue operations, with emergency teams working tirelessly to find survivors and assist those trapped in their homes.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

