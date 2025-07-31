Myanmar Military Junta Lifts Emergency, Paves Way For National Elections

Myanmar’s military junta on Thursday ended the state of emergency that had been in effect since it seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021.

According to media reports, the military junta has announced the creation of an 11-member commission, headed by Min Aung Hlaing, to conduct national elections.

Min Aung Hlaing will retain control of the country in his role as interim president, overseeing the electoral process, media reports added.

The opposition groups, comprising former lawmakers ousted during the coup, have vowed to boycott the election, which a UN expert recently described as “a sham” intended to justify the military’s ongoing hold on power.