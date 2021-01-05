हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi makes this big announcement on COVID-19 vaccine from India

Aung San Suu Kyi highlighted that the first priority group to get the vaccine will be medical professionals and medical personnel, which will happen in the month of February. 

Myanmar&#039;s Aung San Suu Kyi makes this big announcement on COVID-19 vaccine from India
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: In her New Year's address to the nation, Myanmar's state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has announced that her country will get the COVID vaccine from India and that a contract has been signed regarding it. 

She said, "The purchase contract for buying the first batch of the vaccines from India has already been signed. As soon as the authorities concerned in India have issued permission to use this vaccine, we have made arrangements for the import of these vaccines into Myanmar."

Last year the Indian foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Army Chief MM Naravane had jointly visited the country. The visit saw high-level assurances from India that Myanmar will be a priority when it comes to Vaccine. Shringla also handed over 3000 vials of Remdesivir as a symbol of India‘s commitment to helping Myanmar mitigate the impact of covid 19.

The state counsellor highlighted that the first priority group to get the vaccine will be medical professionals and medical personnel, which will happen in the month of February. 

She said, "there is a lot of competition as all the countries of the world are trying to get this vaccine. However, we believe that the vaccination programme could be carried out all over the country step by step."

Adding, "During the period when the vaccines are still not available, I wish to appeal to the people to abide by the health rules and regulations and give support to our efforts to beat COVID-19. Please be vigilant; please be patient. Please brace yourself by visioning the future. We are all in this together."

Amid the covid pandemic, India reaffirmed its position as the pharma capital of the world by sending medicines like HCQ, Paracetamol to more than 150 countries. New Delhi also organised training for build capacity. In fact, for the neighbourhood, India has organized two training modules in which about 90 health experts and scientists have participated.

Tags:
Aung San Suu KyiMyanamarCOVID-19 vaccine
