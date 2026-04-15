Mystery at sea: Indian ship sinks near Oman after suspected drone/missile strike – full details

New Delhi: An Indian-flagged cargo vessel has sunk after coming under attack near the coast of Oman. New Delhi called the incident “unacceptable”. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday (May 15) that targeting commercial ships and sailors is not acceptable and confirmed that all Indian crew members on board are safe.

“We condemn the continued targeting of commercial vessels and seafarers,” the MEA said.

It also thanked the Oman authorities for rescuing the crew. However, the ministry did not name the vessel initially and did not specify who may have been responsible for the attack.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Later, India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways identified the vessel as “Haji Ali”.

What the shipping ministry said

Sharing details about the incident, Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said, “I would also like to inform about a tragic incident. A wooden and motorised vessel named ‘Haji Ali’ was travelling from Somalia to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. On the morning of 13 May 2026, it was reportedly attacked in the maritime area of Oman. This led to a fire on board and later the vessel sank.”

ALSO READ: Tolls, permits and detailed checks: Iran tightens Hormuz control – which ships will now get permission to cross?

He further added, “All 14 crew members on board were safely rescued by the Oman Coast Guard and taken to Dibba Port. All crew members are reported to be safe.”

He also said that no other incident involving any Indian vessel or Indian crew has been reported in the past 72 hours. The minister added that all Indian sailors presently deployed on Indian and foreign ships are safe.

What is known so far

Citing maritime security company Vanguard, news agency AFP said the vessel was registered as “MLni Haji Ali” and carried a 14-member crew. The company said the ship sank after an explosion near the Limah coast of Oman that is located south of the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Working on safe passage of more Indian vessels through Strait of Hormuz: Iranian minister

The vessel, Vanguard said, was transporting livestock from Berbera in the breakaway Somali region of Somaliland to Sharjah in the UAE. During this voyage, the ship experienced a “suspected explosion caused by a drone or missile attack”.

The company added, “The vessel caught fire, forcing the crew to abandon ship, after which it eventually sank.”

The ship is said to be registered in Salaya port in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district. The vessel was passing near Limah on the northern coast of Oman at around 3:30 am when an explosive object reportedly struck it.

Following the explosion, a fire broke out on board and the ship began to lose balance before eventually sinking.

Previous attacks on ships

Since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in West Asia involving the United States, Israel and Iran on 28 February, at least two other Indian-flagged ships have also been attacked.

India had last month summoned the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi and expressed its “deep concern” over these incidents.

ALSO READ: Iran says it had to close Hormuz – So why is it telling India ‘we’re not happy’?

The ongoing conflict in the Gulf region has increased risks for commercial shipping. Since the escalation began, several vessels have been attacked or damaged in the region.

Iran has tightened restrictions on ship movement through the Strait of Hormuz, an important maritime chokepoint.

Despite a fragile ceasefire in place since April 8, the United States continues to maintain a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Disruptions in maritime routes in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have increased volatility in oil and gas markets, adding costs for energy-importing countries like India.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is attending the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in India, did not comment on the incident but said the Strait of Hormuz is open for commercial vessels that cooperate with the Iranian navy.