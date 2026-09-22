Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Mystery object spotted over Tehran sparks fresh speculation about US 'Black Manta' spy jet | VIRAL VIDEO

Mystery object spotted over Tehran sparks fresh speculation about US 'Black Manta' spy jet | VIRAL VIDEO

Mysterious flying objects spotted over Tehran and Zahedan have revived speculation about the legendary, highly secretive US TR-3B 'Black Manta' spy plane.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Mystery object spotted over Tehran sparks fresh speculation about US 'Black Manta' spy jet | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Google fined Rs 4,300 crore million over location data: What went wrong
2
3
4
5