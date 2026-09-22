An object shaped like a crescent and fitted with colorful lights flying over Tehran has resurrected conspiracy theories and Internet speculations surrounding the mythical and unsubstantiated US TR-3B 'Black Manta' plane. The object was reportedly filmed near the Azadegan Expressway as well as above Zahedan.
The abrupt appearance of the strange aircraft caused a flurry of speculations among local inhabitants and aviation buffs.
The sightings: On September 20 and 21, observers captured films of huge formations glowing in the sky, moving silently and completely unlike the usual commercial or drone planes.
Official silence: So far, neither the military authorities in Iran nor other government officials have confirmed or offered any explanations concerning the objects.
Trump effect: Conspiracy theories flourished after recent statements made by Donald Trump concerning some secret capabilities of the US military forces known to only very few people.
The unidentified glowing object spotted in the night sky over Tehran’s Azadegan Expressway on the evening of September 20 was neither the first nor the last of its kind. While U.S. officials have consistently denied the existence of the TR-3B for three decades, the appearance… https://t.co/rZriyWzhs5 pic.twitter.com/lbCuM0KAhf— Aprajita Nafs Nefes Ancient Believer (@aprajitanefes) September 21, 2026
Despite the lack of confirmation from Washington, conspiracy theories and other aviation-related folklore connect black triangular aircraft to various deep-black surveillance programs.
Purported tech: Conspiracy theories and historical research groups like the now-defunct National Institute of Discovery Science (NIDS) previously logged numerous reports of silent, hovering triangular craft designed for high-altitude reconnaissance.
Historical precedent: Skeptics note that secrecy around experimental aircraft is standard practice, mirroring how the iconic F-117 Nighthawk flew undetected for years before its official public unveiling in 1988.
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