Nancy Pelosi introduces 25th Amendment to oust President Donald Trump over his fitness to serve

Washington: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced legislation to create a commission that would allow Congress to oust a president from office, using the 25th Amendment which permits the vice president to become acting president if it is determined that the president "is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

She questioned the state of Trump`s health and his behavior since being diagnosed with COVID-19 and called on the Trump administration to disclose more information about the health of President Trump to serve.

Pelosi questioned Trump`s drug regimen which includes a steroid linked to mood swings and argued that treatment might be affecting his decision making. She has accused President Trump of being "in an altered state" from his coronavirus treatment, Fox News reported.

"This is not about President Trump. He will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents," Pelosi said.

The 25th Amendment empowers the Congress to create "a body" which, working with the vice president, can remove a president deemed "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

She further denied that the timing of this legislation has anything to do with the upcoming election and stated that setting up a commission on presidential capacity is required to give some comfort to people regarding the stability of the government.

Trump immediately responded to the statement, saying Pelosi`s effort is really to remove a future President Joe Biden.

"Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris," Trump tweeted.

"The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!!"

On Monday, Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of Covid-19.

Last week, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.