Narrow window opens: What’s in the proposals mediators laid out ahead of Iran‑US talks in Oman?

Iran-US Talks: Ahead of talks between Tehran and Washington in Oman on Friday (February 6), mediators from Qatar, Turkiye and Egypt have shared a set of proposals with Iran and the United States, Al Jazeera reported. The plan asks Iran to reduce its uranium enrichment and move its existing stockpile to another country.

The proposals reportedly extend beyond nuclear restrictions, including measures to curb the use of ballistic missiles and the provision of weapons to regional non-state allies. Expected to involve US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the talks were moved from Turkiye to Oman, the report said.

The proposal suggests that Iran would halt uranium enrichment entirely for three years and subsequently cap enrichment below 1.5 percent. Its highly enriched uranium stock, which includes approximately 440 kilograms enriched to 60 percent, would be moved to a third country under the plan. Mediators are also asking Iran to agree to a nonaggression stance toward the United States and to refrain from arming or transferring technology to its regional allies.

It is unclear how Washington or Tehran have responded to the proposal. US officials have emphasised that any agreement must include regulations on Iran’s nuclear programme, missiles and proxies. While Iran has previously shown a willingness to compromise on nuclear development (as seen in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), Tehran has resisted discussing its support for nonstate allies or limiting its ballistic missiles.

On Wednesday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported that Iran continues to focus exclusively on nuclear talks and the lifting of sanctions. On Tuesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X that he has directed the country’s foreign minister to focus on pursuing fair and balanced negotiations.

The proposal coincided with Witkoff’s meeting in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and intelligence officials. Analysts said the United States enters these negotiations with considerable leverage, as Iran faces intense external and internal pressures.

A US aircraft carrier, fighter jets and navy destroyers are presently positioned in the Arabian Sea, posing Tehran a military threat. At the same time, Iran has been shaken by widespread protests in December and January that witnessed unprecedented violence. Despite these pressures, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has maintained defiant stance. It makes experts unsure if Tehran will be willing to make any compromises.

Diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States are not new. Officials previously met in Muscat in June to explore nuclear agreements, but talks stalled following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets. The strikes triggered a 12-day conflict that ended with US bombings of Iranian nuclear facilities and a symbolic Iranian strike on Al Udeid military base in Qatar.

Since then, Tehran has reportedly replenished its ballistic missile stockpile and warned of retaliation if attacked. Washington is particularly concerned about Iran’s missiles after several successfully penetrated Israel’s Iron Dome during the 12-day war.

Tensions have persisted this week. On Tuesday, the United States shot down an Iranian drone approaching the USS Abraham Lincoln, while Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces reportedly harassed a US-flagged merchant vessel in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

As diplomats prepare for Friday’s talks in Oman, the proposal presents a slim but critical opportunity for both nations to stabilise relations and reduce the risk of further escalation.