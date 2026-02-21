Artemis II mission postponed: NASA identifies fresh anomaly before March launch
NASA is preparing to move the Artemis II rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building after finding a helium flow problem in its upper stage at Kennedy Space Center. Teams are removing launch pad platforms before high winds tomorrow to fix the issue, which will likely delay the March launch of this crewed Moon mission.
