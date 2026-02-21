Advertisement
NewsWorldArtemis II mission postponed: NASA identifies fresh anomaly before March launch
NASA ARTEMIS II MISSION

Artemis II mission postponed: NASA identifies fresh anomaly before March launch

NASA is preparing to move the Artemis II rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building after finding a helium flow problem in its upper stage at Kennedy Space Center. Teams are removing launch pad platforms before high winds tomorrow to fix the issue, which will likely delay the March launch of this crewed Moon mission.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 10:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Artemis II mission postponed: NASA identifies fresh anomaly before March launchNASA Artemis II rocket. (Photo: nasa)

