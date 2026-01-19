NASA Artemis II: How To Send Your Name To The Moon On The First Crewed Mission

NASA Artemis II: As part of one of its historic missions, NASA has invited people from around the world to become part of its Artemis II mission by sending their names to space. Under the agency’s “Send Your Name with Artemis II” campaign, members of the public can submit their names, which will travel aboard the Orion spacecraft as it flies around the Moon and back to Earth.

The Artemis II mission will be the first crewed flight under NASA’s Artemis programme and is planned to launch around April 2026. The mission will last about 10 days and will test systems and hardware needed for future human exploration of deep space.