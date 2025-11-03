NASA Confirms Water On Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS, Scientists Say It Could Hold Clues to Alien Life

Water on Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: In one of the most exciting astronomical discoveries of the decade, NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory has confirmed traces of water on the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, marking a groundbreaking moment for planetary science. The faint ultraviolet signal, caused by hydroxyl gas, a byproduct of water molecules breaking apart under sunlight, was detected as the comet passed through our Solar System.

According to Dr Zexi Xing, lead researcher from Auburn University, “Every interstellar comet so far has been a surprise,” and 3I/ATLAS is proving no exception.

A Visitor Older Than Earth Itself

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

First discovered in July 2025 by Hawaii’s ATLAS telescope, 3I/ATLAS is only the third known interstellar object to ever pass through our Solar System, following ‘Oumuamua in 2017 and Borisov in 2019. What makes this comet remarkable is its ancient origin: astronomers estimate it to be around seven billion years old, nearly twice the age of Earth.

Travelling at over 58 km/s on a hyperbolic path, 3I/ATLAS entered from another star system and will eventually leave our Solar System forever, offering scientists a rare glimpse into the chemistry of distant worlds.

The Water Breakthrough: Clues to Life’s Origins

The ultraviolet glow detected by NASA’s observatory provided the first chemical evidence of water activity on an interstellar comet at such a great distance from the Sun. Even more fascinating, the comet was losing around 40 kilograms of water per second, despite being too far from the Sun for ice to typically vaporise.

“This suggests 3I/ATLAS’s icy grains are reacting in ways we’ve never seen before,” said Prof. Dennis Bodewits, co-author of the study. “It’s rewriting what we know about cometary behavior.”

ALSO READ | 3I/ATLAS Latest Update: Mysterious Comet Shows ‘Sudden Blue Glow’ And Unexplained Brightening, Avi Loeb Sparks Debate

Why This Discovery Matters

The discovery of water on 3I/ATLAS reinforces a stunning possibility, that the ingredients for life are not unique to our Solar System. Just as ‘Oumuamua appeared dry and Borisov was rich in carbon monoxide, 3I/ATLAS is now revealing its watery composition, hinting that water-rich comets could be scattered across the galaxy.

“When we detect water from an interstellar comet,” said Bodewits, “we’re essentially reading a message from another planetary system. It tells us that the chemistry of life’s origins might be universal.”

What’s Next for 3I/ATLAS?

Although the comet has temporarily faded from view, astronomers expect it to become visible again by mid-November 2025, providing another chance to observe its activity up close. With advanced instruments and international collaborations underway, scientists hope to uncover more secrets about how ancient star systems evolve, and whether they could have once hosted life.

For now, NASA’s discovery serves as a cosmic reminder that the building blocks of life, water, carbon, and complex molecules, may be far more common in the universe than we ever imagined.

ALSO READ | Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: Harvard Scientist Claims It Could Be Alien Tech - 7 Reasons Why



(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)