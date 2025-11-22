NASA & ISRO Capture Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Past Mars, Faster Than Any Object We’ve Ever Tracked

A Rare Visitor From Beyond the Solar System: NASA and ISRO have joined forces to observe one of the most extraordinary cosmic travellers ever detected, 3I/ATLAS, an interstellar comet hurtling through space at an incredible 130,000 miles per hour. Captured using India’s 1.2-metre Mount Abu telescope and a fleet of NASA spacecraft, this celestial object marks only the third confirmed interstellar visitor after ‘Oumuamua and Borisov.

On November 19, ISRO released high-resolution images from the Mount Abu Observatory, while NASA published a multi-mission dataset offering some of the closest and clearest views of the comet as it swept past Mars.

NASA’s Mars Orbiters Catch the Comet Up Close

As 3I/ATLAS approached the Red Planet earlier this autumn, three NASA spacecraft locked their instruments onto it. When the comet was just 19 million miles (30 million km) away, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter used its famous HiRISE camera to produce one of the sharpest views ever captured of an interstellar object passing by.

These images show the comet’s developing coma, an expanding cloud of gas and dust, as solar radiation began heating its nucleus.

MAVEN’s Ultraviolet Eyes Reveal Water-Ice Activity

NASA’s MAVEN orbiter took things a step further. Using its Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph, MAVEN detected a surrounding hydrogen halo, indicating that water-ice was rapidly sublimating as the comet warmed near the Sun. This is crucial evidence, confirming that 3I/ATLAS carries water from an entirely different star system.

Perseverance Rover Spots the Visitor From the Martian Surface

Even from the surface of Mars, NASA’s Perseverance rover joined the effort. Nearly 30 million km from the comet, its Mastcam-Z camera recorded a faint streak of 3I/ATLAS racing across the sky, a breathtaking moment that highlights the scale and precision of modern planetary science.

NASA’s Sun-Watching Missions Reveal Hidden Tail Structures

As the comet dipped closer to the Sun, NASA brought in its solar fleet:

STEREO

SOHO

PUNCH

By combining image stacking and polarimetric techniques, scientists were able to enhance faint details of the comet’s tail, uncovering hidden structures shaped by solar wind and radiation, features too subtle for ground-based telescopes to detect.

Lucy & Psyche Help Map Its Orbit From Millions of Miles Away

Two deep-space missions also contributed crucial data.

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft captured four observations from 33 million miles away over eight hours in early September.

Lucy recorded a sequence of images from 240 million miles away on September 16, helping refine estimates of the comet’s coma and its hyperbolic trajectory.

Together, these observations helped scientists calculate its path through our Solar System with remarkable precision.

We've just released the latest images of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, as observed by eight different spacecraft, satellites, and telescopes.



Here's what we've learned about the comet — and how we're studying it across the solar system: https://t.co/ZIt1Qq6DSp pic.twitter.com/ITD6BqVlGn — NASA (@NASA) November 19, 2025

ISRO’s Mount Abu Telescope Provides Detailed Ground Images

Back on Earth, scientists at ISRO’s Physical Research Laboratory used the Mount Abu 1.2-metre telescope between 12 and 15 November to obtain sharp optical images.

These false-colour visuals reveal a near-circular coma, while spectroscopic analysis detected characteristic emissions of CN, C₂ and C₃, chemicals commonly found in active comets.

Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) used its 1.2 m telescope at Mount Abu to observe the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS post-perihelion.



For more information visithttps://t.co/hGs5FcDa44



#SpaceScience #Astronomy #DOS pic.twitter.com/ZgywJbWfm9 — ISRO (@isro) November 19, 2025

Why 3I/ATLAS Matters

Interstellar objects are incredibly rare, only three have ever been confirmed. Unlike comets from our Oort Cloud, these objects are shaped by completely different star systems, carrying material forged around alien suns.

Studying 3I/ATLAS gives scientists a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to:

1. Understand planetary formation in other systems

2. Compare chemical signatures across star environments

3. Track how interstellar debris reacts to our Sun

4. Refine models of how objects travel between star systems

Travelling at 130,000 mph, this comet is moving far too fast to remain in our Solar System. But the data collected by NASA and ISRO ensures it will leave behind invaluable scientific insights long after it slips back into interstellar darkness.

