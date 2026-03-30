NASA on alert: Two asteroids passing Earth today, one the size of a house, another like an airplane

NASA has confirmed two asteroids that will have close encounters with the earth today, March 30, 2026. These two asteroids that are named as 2026 FN1 and 2026 FA4, and have been added to a list of increasingly monitored near-Earth objects (NEOs). The 2026 FN1 is the first asteroid that is estimated at about 56 feet or approximately the size of a house. That may look like a lot, but when compared to astronomical measurements, its small. The closest approach of this asteroid will be within 2.02 million miles.

Airplane-Sized Asteroid 2026 FA4

The 2026 FA4 is the second asteroid and has a size that is a bit bigger. It is approximately 67 feet, which is the size of an airplane. It will go even further than 2026 FN1, though it is larger than the latter, due to its size. NASA predicts its nearest fly-by to be at approximately 3.89 million miles. This asteroid measures about 16 times the distance that lies between the Earth and the Moon.

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It can be translated that the asteroid is almost 8 times more distant than the Moon, so the passage is totally safe. NASA also believes that both space rocks would fly safely at great distances, where they are not hazardous to the planet.

Why are these flybys not dangerous?

It would appear that a close approach is a frightening term, but in space, even millions of miles away can still be termed as a close approach. The calculated orbits of both asteroids maintain their safe distance from the Earth. Even in the case of such large objects that fall into the atmosphere of Earth, they would probably burn or explode in the air and leave no traces on the ground.

How NASA Tracks Asteroids?

Millions of terrigenic satellites and radars are constantly associated with NASA. Scientists keep track of the presence of thousands of near-Earth objects. These asteroids are also monitored by NASA. This constant monitoring belongs to the activity of global planetary defense, and so previously any threats are observed many years before they happen.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)