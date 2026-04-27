Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041539https://zeenews.india.com/world/nasa-tracks-two-airplane-sized-asteroids-passing-earth-today-april-27-should-we-be-worried-3041539.html
NewsWorldNASA tracks two airplane-sized asteroids passing Earth today, April 27: Should we be worried?
ASTEROID FLYBY 2026

NASA tracks two airplane-sized asteroids passing Earth today, April 27: Should we be worried?

Two airplane-sized asteroids to pass Earth: Two massive space rocks, each as large as an airplane, are making a close pass by Earth today, and it has caught the attention of scientists worldwide. Here’s what NASA says about the flyby.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 06:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • NASA confirmed two airplane-sized asteroids, 2026 HJ3 and 2026 HR, will pass Earth on April 27.
  • Despite their size, both objects remain millions of miles away and pose zero collision threat.
  • These flybys help scientists improve space tracking and planetary defense systems.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NASA tracks two airplane-sized asteroids passing Earth today, April 27: Should we be worried?

Two airplane-sized asteroids to pass Earth: NASA has identified two new near-Earth objects that are expected to pass Earth today, April 27, 2026. As per preliminary orbital estimates, both these objects fall under the category of asteroid flybys and are routinely monitored by NASA. Scientists have assessed potential risks and refined trajectory models. Despite being classified as “airplane-size”, these asteroids don't pose any threat to Earth.

Asteroid (2026 HJ3): Larger than a commercial aircraft

The first object, called 2026 HJ3, measures approximately 81 feet in diameter. It is slightly larger than a commercial aircraft. This asteroid will come closest to us at 3.86 million miles from Earth, and even at this close range, it will pass by safely without posing any risk.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Asteroid (2026 HR): Small size flyby

Another asteroid, called 2026 HR, is expected to be around 68 feet in diameter. It will pass Earth at a distance of approximately 3.95 million miles today. While both these asteroids are relatively close in astronomical terms, they are still several million miles away from any potential impact trajectory. Thus, they do not pose any risk to planet Earth and its inhabitants.

Also Read | Scientists shocked: This everyday plant could remove microplastics from your drinking water

Are these Asteroids danger to Earth?

Both objects are on stable orbits and current tracking data confirms this. Thy do not intersect with Earth’s path. Scientists routinely classify such events as “close approaches”, but the term is relative, if we keep in mind the vast distances involved in space. For example, the Moon orbits at roughly 238,855 miles from Earth, this highlights just how distant these flybys truly are.

Why These Flybys Are Important?

Flybys of asteroids near Earth hold importance even when they pose no substantial risk. These objects help scientists enhance their orbital prediction capabilities. It also helps them prepare for effective planetary defense against possible dangers from space in the future.

Why monitoring is important

Various space agencies across the world continue to expand asteroid detection programmes. This ensures that even small objects passing through the inner solar system are catalogued and tracked.

ALSO READ | Top 10 countries with the most satellites in space: US, Russia, China lead the orbital race; India ranks at...with 136 satellites

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Sub Editor - Lifestyle and Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
White House dinner shooting: Trump calls attacker 'sick guy' - What happened?
Raghu Rai
PM Narendra Modi mourns as India loses legendary lensman Raghu Rai
Strait of Hormuz
Trump, Starmer call for 'urgent need' to restore shipping through Hormuz
congress pawan khera
Pawan Khera moves SC against rejection of pre-arrest bail by Gauhati HC
char dham yatra
Over 2.38 lakh devotees throng Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand
PM Modi news
PM to visit Sikkim on April 27-28, to unveil projects worth over Rs 4,000 cr
7 Indian National Parks
This state has the highest number of national parks in India - Check
White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
Trump cabinet was target: Acting AG on WH Correspondents' Dinner shooting
OTT releases May 2026
Most awaited OTT releases in May 2026: full list of must-watch shows and films
Vihaan Samat
Vihaan Samat pens emotional note after his mother’s passing