NASA tracks two airplane-sized asteroids passing Earth today, April 27: Should we be worried?

Two airplane-sized asteroids to pass Earth: NASA has identified two new near-Earth objects that are expected to pass Earth today, April 27, 2026. As per preliminary orbital estimates, both these objects fall under the category of asteroid flybys and are routinely monitored by NASA. Scientists have assessed potential risks and refined trajectory models. Despite being classified as “airplane-size”, these asteroids don't pose any threat to Earth.

Asteroid (2026 HJ3): Larger than a commercial aircraft

The first object, called 2026 HJ3, measures approximately 81 feet in diameter. It is slightly larger than a commercial aircraft. This asteroid will come closest to us at 3.86 million miles from Earth, and even at this close range, it will pass by safely without posing any risk.

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Asteroid (2026 HR): Small size flyby

Another asteroid, called 2026 HR, is expected to be around 68 feet in diameter. It will pass Earth at a distance of approximately 3.95 million miles today. While both these asteroids are relatively close in astronomical terms, they are still several million miles away from any potential impact trajectory. Thus, they do not pose any risk to planet Earth and its inhabitants.

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Are these Asteroids danger to Earth?

Both objects are on stable orbits and current tracking data confirms this. Thy do not intersect with Earth’s path. Scientists routinely classify such events as “close approaches”, but the term is relative, if we keep in mind the vast distances involved in space. For example, the Moon orbits at roughly 238,855 miles from Earth, this highlights just how distant these flybys truly are.

Why These Flybys Are Important?

Flybys of asteroids near Earth hold importance even when they pose no substantial risk. These objects help scientists enhance their orbital prediction capabilities. It also helps them prepare for effective planetary defense against possible dangers from space in the future.

Why monitoring is important

Various space agencies across the world continue to expand asteroid detection programmes. This ensures that even small objects passing through the inner solar system are catalogued and tracked.

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