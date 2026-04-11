NASA's Artemis II crew splashes down to Earth after 10-day historic Lunar voyage

Four astronauts returned to Earth on Friday with a dramatic Pacific Ocean splashdown, closing the chapter on humanity's first crewed journey to the moon in more than 50 years, a mission that shattered records, stirred emotions, and rekindled the world's love affair with space exploration.

Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialists Christina Koch and Canada's Jeremy Hansen pierced the atmosphere aboard their Orion capsule, Integrity, travelling at Mach 33, a velocity not witnessed since the Apollo era of the 1960s and 70s. The capsule descended on automatic pilot, leaving the crew with little to do but trust the machine around them.

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Welcome home Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy!



The Artemis II astronauts have splashed down at 8:07pm ET (0007 UTC April 11), bringing their historic 10-day mission around the Moon to an end. pic.twitter.com/1yjAgHEOYl — NASA (@NASA) April 11, 2026

In Mission Control, the mood tightened as Integrity plunged into the atmosphere and was swallowed by a shroud of red-hot plasma, triggering a planned six-minute communications blackout. All eyes fixed anxiously on the heat shield, the spacecraft's singular defence against temperatures of several thousand degrees.

Lead flight director Jeff Radigan admitted he had braced himself for what he called "irrational fear that is human nature." The shield had caused concern before; on the capsule's only prior uncrewed test flight in 2022, its charred exterior had returned pockmarked and scarred. This time, with four lives depending on it, the stakes could not have been higher.

When the parachutes bloomed open, and Integrity settled into the Pacific at a gentle 19 mph, the relief was palpable. The recovery vessel USS John P. Murtha was waiting off the San Diego coast, flanked by military aircraft and helicopters, the first such joint NASA-Defence Department lunar recovery operation since Apollo 17 in December 1972.

Launched from Florida on 1st April, the nearly ten-day mission exceeded every expectation. The crew surpassed Apollo 13's longstanding distance record, venturing 252,756 miles (406,771 kilometres) from Earth, the farthest any human being has ever travelled from home.

Yet it was a quieter moment that moved the world most. During a poignant, tearful exchange, the astronauts requested permission to name two newly documented lunar craters, one after their spacecraft and one after Wiseman's late wife, Carroll. In an instant, an engineering triumph became something deeply, unmistakably human.

The mission also yielded a scientific rarity: a total solar eclipse observed from lunar distance, the sight of which left the crew visibly shaken with awe. "It just blew all of us away," Glover said. The crew also captured sweeping imagery of the moon's far side, terrain no human eye had ever directly observed, along with a breathtaking sequence dubbed Earthset, showing our Blue Marble sinking behind the grey lunar horizon, evoking memories of Apollo 8's iconic Earthrise photograph from 1968.

"It just makes you want to continue to go back," Radigan reflected on the eve of splashdown. "It's the first of many trips, and we just need to continue on because there's so much more to learn."

The flight was not without its trials. Valve faults struck both the drinking water and propellant systems, and the toilet, to the crew's weary amusement, persistently refused to cooperate. None of it dampened their spirits.

"We can't explore deeper unless we are doing a few things that are inconvenient," Koch said with characteristic calm. "Unless we're making a few sacrifices, unless we're taking a few risks, and those things are all worth it."

Hansen put it more bluntly, "You do a lot of testing on the ground, but your final test is when you get this hardware to space, and it's a doozy."

The mission captured imaginations far beyond the scientific community. Congratulations poured in from President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and King Charles III. Even Hollywood weighed in, Ryan Gosling, star of the new space epic Project Hail Mary, Scarlett Johansson, and William Shatner, the original Captain Kirk, added their voices to a global chorus of admiration.

Looking ahead, NASA's revamped Artemis programme envisions Artemis III practising lunar lander docking in Earth orbit next year, before Artemis IV attempts to land two astronauts near the moon's south pole in 2028.

But for Wiseman, the legacy of this mission stretches beyond lunar logistics. "We really hoped in our soul," he said, "that we could for just a moment have the world pause and remember that this is a beautiful planet and a very special place in our universe, and that we should all cherish what we have been gifted."

For a few extraordinary days, it did.

(With agencies' input)