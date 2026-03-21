Middle east war: Iran reports direct strike on Natanz nuclear facility by US and Israel

Iran on Saturday reported that its Natanz enrichment facility was targeted in a renewed attack on the morning of March 21, allegedly by U.S. and Israeli forces, according to reports.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said no radioactive leaks were detected and added that there is no risk to residents in the surrounding areas, the WANA News Agency reported.

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#BREAKING | Renewed attack by US and Israel on Iran's Natanz facility



Report: No radioactive leakage reported so far



Natanz: Iran's main enrichment site@kripatistic has more pic.twitter.com/8Y9wYetB4A — WION (@WIONews) March 21, 2026

The organization condemned the incident as a violation of international laws and obligations, including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and other regulations concerning nuclear safety and security.

The United States and Israel have targeted the Natanz nuclear facility multiple times in an effort to delay or dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities. Both countries believe that Iran’s enrichment program, reportedly reaching up to 60% purity, could lead to the development of a nuclear weapon if not curtailed. Israel, in particular, views this as an existential threat.

On June 13, 2025, Israel conducted surprise airstrikes on dozens of Iranian targets at the start of a 12-day war. Satellite imagery confirmed that the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz was destroyed, and a site-wide power outage likely damaged sensitive centrifuges.

Meanwhile, Iran on Saturday carried out a drone strike on Ben Gurion Airport, targeting fuel storage tanks and refuelling aircraft. However, these claims have not been independently verified, and there has been no immediate confirmation from Israel.

The toll of the conflict

Now in its 22nd day, the war between Iran, the United States, and Israel has caused widespread destruction across the region. Iran has borne the brunt of the conflict, with over 2,300 people killed, including more than 1,300 civilians, nearly 200 of them children under the age of 12.

The war began on February 28, following a joint strike by Israel and the United States on Iranian territory that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on U.S. military installations and strategic sites across West Asia, including Iraq, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Iranian authorities have since signaled that they would suspend strikes on neighboring countries, provided their territories are not used for attacks against Iran.